Pleasant View Care Home welcomed an unusual visitor today when Reg and Sheila Glennie visited with a kid from Lyndon Haskey’s farm.

The idea for the visit came from Wendy Barteksi and Carmel Lazar who spotted a picture of Reg Glennie with a goat in his arms at Haskey’s farm.

Animals that routinely visit healthcare institutions from horses to dogs and cats, and the goat, have been encouraged in nursing or residential homes, hospital wards, hospices and long-term care facilities. There is no doubt that this can benefit mental well-being and recovery from illness.