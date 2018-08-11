Hat trick for local fire crews

By Alison Squires

Friday was an unusually busy day for the Wadena Volunteer Fire Department as they answered three calls in about eight hours.

The first call came in around 6 p.m. when they responded to a single vehicle rollover on the Margo grid. According to a spokesperson the lone person in the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle then transported by ambulance to hospital.

The second call happened around 10 p.m. when crews were called out to assist a STARS landing for a patient transfer.

Then at 1 a.m., a car with four people passing through on Hwy.35 north of Wadena noticed fire stemming from the front of a local motel. While the owner called 9-1-1, the four knocked on doors to awaken the guests, then helped to dampen the flames until the fire department arrived.

The spokesperson said the fire appears to have started on the exterior of the building and is deemed non-suspicious, but it is still under investigation.