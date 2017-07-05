Stabbing, aggravated assault trials set

by · July 5, 2017

 

Two cases resulting from incidents in May were set for trial on July 5 in Rose Valley Provincial Court.

Austin Severight, 20, was charged with attempted murder, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief under $5000, as well as failure to comply after allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man on May 15 on Yellow Quill First Nation. He was not located until May 30, when he was arrested without incident and made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on June 1.

In a separate incident on May 17, Shawn Macdonald, 18, from the R.M. of Hazel Dell was arrested and charged with: aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault and assault with a weapon, as well as mischief under $5000 after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old male and assaulting a 40-year-old female during an altercation that occurred in a residence south of Lintlaw.

Macdonald made his first appearance in Wadena Provincial Court on May 18.

Both cases have been set for trial in October.

