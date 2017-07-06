Annual show honours 100 years of 4-H in Saskatchewan

Left front, Morgan Sutter with Kelsey Elmy and Chelsey Moxham, right, all under the eye of judge Rory Paskell during the team grooming competition. This is the first time the association has held team grooming as part of its show and sale, which proved to be an excellent team-building exercise as well as featured some teachable moments.

By Andy Labdon This year Canada marks its 150th birthday, also this year, 4-H Saskatchewan celebrates its 100th, which made this year’s Kelvington 4-H Beef Club’s Achievement Day Show and Sale on June 24 rather special.

With over a dozen classes to compete in, the 11 club members were hard at work in the early hours preparing their animals for judging. Each class has four possible categories: Cloverbud, 6-8 years of age; Junior, 9-12 years; Intermediate, 13-15 years; and Senior for those 16-21. There were eight categories in the show that included judging, grooming, female project, special Cloverbud showmanship, fed calf, showmanship, group class and grand aggregate. For a first time this year, a 20-minute team grooming competition was also added.

Before competition started, members gathered for a group photo and recited the 4-H Pledge, “I pledge: My head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, For my club, my community, and my country.”

Judging this year were Rory Paskell and his daughter Kayley from Hudson Bay, who later admitted it was very difficult to make a final decision as the competition was so close in many of the categories.

After the judging and team grooming competitions, the 4-H Juniors entered the ring at 1 p.m. to start the show. Blake Zagrodney led with his steer while Morgan Sutter led in her heifer and Shen Perron, his steer. Bradley Elmy and Chelsey Moxham entered in the Intermediate class and came in next leading steers just as a cloud burst occurred which sent everyone to the inside ring.

As the rain continued to fall, the Senior class led in their entries: Kelsey Elmy with her steer, Sheena and Shandra Moxham, with a heifer and a steer respectively. Cloverbuds Amber Spray Kendra Ewen and Taryn Sutter entered the ring all showing remarkable competence and confidence in handling their heifers.

Sunshine returned and the show migrated back to the outside ring to announce the winners in the Showmanship class. Rain held off for members of 4-H to again parade their heifers and steers before yet another cloud burst drove spectators and contestants inside for the final awards.

The 4-H motto is “Learn to do by doing,” and judging by the way all members handled their heifers and steers, they have learnt a great deal.