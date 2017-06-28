Wadena Hospital to get new generator; bypass scheduled

By Andy Labdon

Residents of Wadena should be aware that as of June 27, the Wadena Hospital will be upgrading their generators.

Due to the type of work being carried out, said hospital administrator Kelly Tokarchuk, there could be interruptions to the electrical supply that will affect services.

For that reason, the hospital will be going on a planned emergency department bypass from Tuesday, June 27 at 5 p.m. through to 5 p.m., Thursday, June 29.

Both the Wynyard and Kelvington hospitals are aware of the situation, said Tokarchuk, and residents of Wadena and area are being advised to use one of those facilities in case of an emergency.