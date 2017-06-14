Young team heads up Wadena museum for summer

By Andy Labdon

As one of the largest rural museums in Saskatchewan, Wadena and District Museum opened for the season on a perfect sunny Sunday where Visitors were treated with probably one of the pancake breakfasts in Wadena.

June 4 was also a day visitors could meet this year’s curator, Amber Maier, and one of her assistants, Courtney Bilokraly, both of who will be a permanent fixture at the museum over the summer. Joining the team, a little later in the week was Alyssa McLean from Redvers.

The new team may be young in years, but their enthusiasm for the museum is abundant with plans to change and attract visitors. Already working on new displays, Maier said, “The freight office will have a new medical display, and the Bryce house will have a wedding display.”

With a huge display of antique tractors and farming implements, a church, a yesteryear fully-stocked general store, blacksmith shop, and replica of the former NWMP house and jail, a typical prairie house, and a bath house, the museum is a real gem in the prairies.