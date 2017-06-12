Wadena hosts full day of league play

By Scott Comfort

The Wadena Wildcat Pee Wee boys softball team hosted their North Central Saskatchewan League during Wadena Ball Day on June 3. Some of the top teams in Western Canada including Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Irma, Alberta, faced the local team.

Other minor ball games during the day included the Wadena Wildcat Mites against Humboldt 1, the Learn to Play boys against the Learn to Play girls, and Wadena Mosquito Boys baseball played the squad from Wynyard.

The Wildcat Pee Wees then played in Delisle on June 10 against Shellbrook, Warman and Delisle. They will head to provincials on July 8-9. Following provincials it is off to the National Championships in Palmerston, Ontario, in August.