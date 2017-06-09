Community project prepares for growth

By Andy Labdon

On May 31 a $1.3-million seeding rig rolled through Kelvington heading for the Kelvington Community Grow Project quarter, given by the Kelvington Agricultural Society, to begin seeding.

Donated by Pattison Farm Equipment, the 76-ft.-wide seed drill began its work on the 115 acres of land, planting barley from Bar-San Farms, also donated, and who are only part of the whole picture in the community-wide endeavour.

The idea to plant, tend and harvest a crop, then sell it to raise money for the services formed in late 2015 in response to the ever-rising cost of upkeep and maintenance of Kelvington recreational facilities.

The project’s stakeholders and representatives include the Greg Mottram, agricultural society; Greg Standish, town of Kelvington; Ryan Mottram, recreation arena; Richard Choquette, curling rink; Chelsea Herbert, swimming pool, and John Herbert, representing the bowling alley.

Other volunteers also help to prepare the quarter-section and harvest it. This year Ryan Mottram harrowed, Pete Choquette sprayed, Tom Boyce applied the NH3 with Richardson Pioneer and CPS Kelvington supplying the fertilizer.

Last year the grow project made $43,000 from the harvested canola, which went to the recreational facilities.