Kelvington hires economic development manager

By Andy Labdon

The new community, culture, and recreation development manager for Kelvington is already busy establishing priorities in her new role.

Lorelle Holowaty, originally from Kelvington and well-known in the area,

says she is “excited about the potential that Kelvington has to offer.”

With previous careers in corporate, tourism and media, Holowaty feels she has what it takes needed to take the growth of the community forward.

“I have always been passionate about my hometown community and area, and have wanted to come for years,” said Holowaty. “I was waiting for the right opportunity and fit, and I know that I have found it.”

Holloway’s aim is to prove that Kelvington is ‘the community of choice’ when it comes to tourism, visitors and residents.

Kelvington’s Mayor Tracey Sauer sees Holowaty appointment as a “very exciting time for the region.”

Holowaty joins administrator Tammy Descalchuk and assistant administrator Melissa Purdy, who assumed their positions in March.

Descalchuk, who stepped up from assistant administrator, still lives in Preeceville where she was in the same role for four years. She has links to Kelvington, which may sway her to relocate from Preeceville. Her grandfather homesteaded in Hendon, and as a bricklayer, helped build Kelvington school.

Purdy is the new assistant administrator and previously owned and ran Endeavour Letter and Liquor in Rockford where she still resides.

No doubt this will not be the last we will from the new team in Kelvington.