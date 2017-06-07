Artists learn from Adeline Halvorson

Last weekend a wealth of experience and skill was shared by renowned Kuroki artist, Adeline Halvorson, to a full class of eager art students in Wadena.

The idea of an art workshop came up during a ‘cup of tea and conversation’ between Halvorson and Cheryl Harmsworth. Their shared love of art and facilitating artistic expression, along with skill development, culminated in a plan.

The result was Harmsworth offered to welcome artists in to her home. Harmsworth’s home, however, is no run-of-the-mill abode. Relocating from Calgary, she purchased the former St. John’s Anglican Church where she now resides and has set up a creative workspace in the basement, the perfect environment, according to Harmsworth. Materials were available at cost through Halvorson if students did not possess their own, added Harmsworth, who also lent easels to those who did not own one.

“I offered my space to Adeline and the students at no cost as I wanted to pilot the idea of providing this kind of workshop,” Harmsworth said, although there was a fee for the instruction from Halvorson.

Hosting the pet portrait workshop is part of a life-long dream for Harmsworth and the retreat was part of the plan all along.

“I hope to offer more opportunities in the future,” says Harmsworth, “due to the success of the workshop and the positive feedback from those who attended. I am very hopeful to organize an open art drop-in time in the future, maybe in the fall. I can say that it was my happiest weekend in Wadena thus far, being surrounded by fellow art lovers and painting away to the sounds of jazz in the background, cozy inside out of the rain. One of the reasons why I bought this property was to share it with others and to facilitate artistic expression.”

Halvorson was equally delighted in the success of the workshop.

“I’m honoured to be the first one to teach in this great facility,” she posted on social media. Halvorson added that she was impressed the students’ “tenacity and results” from the nine experienced and non-experienced artists who were part of the weekend.

Halvorson is currently staying in the area preparing for the Calgary Stampede art exhibit.