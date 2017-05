With intense winds, SaskPower says it has received thousands of calls regarding outages and downed power lines. They wish to remind everyone to stay safe as crews patrol the province.

If you see a downed power line:

stay back at least 10 metres & contact SaskPower at 310-2220 or call 911.

If a tree comes into contact with a power line:

don’t try to fix/trim yourself & call SaskPower.

Be prepared should longer outages occur.