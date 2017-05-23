Kelvington welcomes new physician

by · May 23, 2017

As of May 29, Dr. Robinson Enebeli will be accepting new patients at the Kelvington Medical Clinic.

Originally from Nigeria, Dr. Enebeli specializes in family medicine and has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, having received both his Family Medicine training at the University of Benin, plus post-graduate training at the Central Hospital, Benin City, Nigeria.

“On behalf of Kelsey Trail Health Region, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Enebeli and his family,” stated Shane Merriman, KTHR CEO. “We are extremely pleased that he is joining the medical team at Kelvington. His expertise and experience will be a great addition to the healthcare team and will benefit the patients he will be serving.”

The community of Kelvington and surrounding area are sure to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Enebeli and his family, wife Irene and four sons, Stephen, Reuben, Peter and Gregory.

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

