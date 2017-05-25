New home build being completed by Fishing Lake students

by · May 25, 2017

By Andy Labdon

There has been a new development, in more ways than one, at Fishing Lake First Nation.

Students in collaboration with a building firm from Yorkton, are being offered an educational program called Construction Worker 101. Those from Grades 10 through 12 have the opportunity to work alongside tradesmen to build a home from start to finish. What makes this particular project more exciting is that one of the students involved, Natelle Desjarlais, will move into the home when it is completed.

“I am very excited about it and have also become interested in roofing,” said Desjarlais, who will be graduating on June 22. She is hoping to move in on completion date, June 23.

“I have tried everything so far, and like the electrical work as well as framing,” said Kashina Paquachan.

Another student, Junata Sunshine said, “Framing and roofing I liked, but have more to learn and would like to do the five-month school to start as an electrician.”

All 13 students involved in the project receive hands-on experience from using the tools to build, learning about the materials used in construction, the safety aspects of a construction site, plus, the gain from the experience and knowledge of time-served qualified tradesmen.

Other companies who have supported the project have supplied students with safety vests, helmets, tool belts and tools. The students work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and in five days, have built all four walls capped with a roof. The next stage was for the whole building is for it to be mould treated by a specialist mould prevention firm, who also took the time to explain the dangers of mould and the process and advantages of mould prevention in a new build.

“The students love it!” said teacher Laurie Kayseas. “It is an awesome project, and all the students are gaining an interest in carpentry, plumbing, and roofing.”

In the following weeks the two-bedroom house will be a hive of activity with every trade being taught to the students, who in turn just might take up the trade.

Tags:

Wadena News

306.338.2133.

You may also like...

Follow:

Online

Welcome to a sampling of our published articles. They may be abridged and the photos may vary from those in the print edition.

On Twitter

Article Archive

Complaints Department

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

House Cat Stalks Deer

More

SEND EMAIL

CLICK HERE TO WRITE TO US. However, if your message is time-sensitive, please don't trust email. No reply from us within one business day means it hasn't been received.

WHEN YOU SUBSCRIBE

You can receive the print edition of Wadena News via Canada Post, or the electronic edition in your email. It is mailed every Monday (except statutory and other holidays) and contains local news and sports • feature articles • events coverage • school, town and municipal reports • correspondent news • regular columns • obituaries • classified and display ads • a business directory • the historical Looking Back page, a reader favourite • a Canadian crossword • and more.