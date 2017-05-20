RescU-911 draws big crowds 

By Andy Labdon

Last week’s RescU-911 Safety Day at Watson High School attracted just over 400 students from high schools in Annaheim, Archerwill, Lake Lenore, Quill Lake, Rose Valley and Wadena.

Organizer Inga Maclaine, an educational assistant at Watson High School, said laughing, “I had a dream … and it went on from there.” Maclaine then enlisted the help of Principal Jay Fitzsimmons and Rick Haussecker, Watson’s fire chief,

The project grew to include Watson and Quill Lake EMS, both volunteer fire departments and the RCMP from Lanigan and district. Also participating was Agrium’s educational trailer, a demonstration by Saskatchewan Volunteers Fire Fighters Association (SVFFA), the RCMP’s car rollover mock-up, and the Brain Walk from Acquired Brain Injury education and prevention services, and how to use a fire extinguisher after fuel was ignited in a large tray.

Demonstrations began at 9:30 a.m. sharp with Paul Cockell acting as emcee for the day. It included a mock accident between a school bus and two cars, Red Cross, SGI and EMS demonstrations, and the Brain Walk for kindergarten to Grade 6, which is an interactive walk that explained the parts of the brain and how it can be affected through concussion or injury by not wearing a helmet.

The thought and planning for Resc-U 911 is to convince new drivers that they are not invincible and that life can be tragically ended or changed through bad decision-making, drinking, and/or the use of drugs while driving. It is hoped that all who attended will heed the stark warnings given by those emergency crews that have to deal with the aftermath of bad decisions leading to traffic accidents.