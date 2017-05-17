UPDATED* Warrant issued by Greenwater RCMP

A warrant has been issued by the Greenwater RCMP seeking the location of Austin Severight, 20, from Yellow Quill First Nation.

The warrant is a result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on May 15 around 6:30 p.m. on the main service road of the Yellow Quill First Nation when police responded to a complaint of an altercation. They located a 22-year-old male who had been stabbed and subsequently was transported to a Saskatoon hospital with serious injuries.

Severight has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief under $5000, and failure to comply. He is described as Aboriginal, 5 ft., 8 inches tall, who weighs approximately 165 lbs., and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is advised not to approach him, but to contact Greenwater RCMP Detachment at 306-322-2550, call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously (1-800-222-8477).