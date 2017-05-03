Jackie Guy to release new song May 8

by · May 3, 2017

By Andy Labdon

Five-time Saskatchewan Country Music Association award nominee and former Fosston-area gal Jackie Guy is about to make a new release.

On May 8 Guy will release “Damned If I Do” to radio.

“Once you catch the music bug again it’s no longer a choice; you kind of are just meant to do it,” says Guy. “Ask readers to request it

After she returned to recording in 2011 with her first  solo effort, Right Where I Wanna Be, three singles made the airwaves plus the Top Ten Most Active Indies (independent) chart. In January 2015, Guy then released “My Red Guitar” and performed to a sell-out crowds.

She debuted her single “Bridges” that year at the prestigious SCMA president’s banquet and caught the attention of Nashville producer Dean Miller.

In August, Guy was able to make her Nashville dream a reality. She traveled to the country music mecca to rework “Bridges” and create a video with Miller and Emmy award-winning videographer, Joel Evans, for submission to CMT.

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

