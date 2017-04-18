Lack of physician coverage prompts temporary emergency bypass in Porcupine

Due to the unavailability of physicians, the Porcupine Carragana Hospital Emergency/Outpatient Department has been placed on temporary bypass from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, states Kelsey Trail Health Region.

Coverage is being provided by both the Kelvington and Tisdale hospitals.

For life-threatening emergency or urgent situations that require immediate medical attention, such as chest pain, shock, life or limb-threatening cases, some broken bones or bad cuts, call 9-1-1 for ambulance service.

Or contact Kelvington and Area Hospital at 306-327-5500,

or Tisdale Hospital at 306-873-6500.

For advice or information on other medical conditions, the provincial Healthline is available 24 hours per day by calling 811 or visit the website www.healthlineonline.ca.

Emergency/outpatient services will be restored at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19th.