Quill Lake Legion remembers Vimy

By Andy Labdon

On April 9, 2017, the Royal Canadian Legion Quill Lake Branch No. 37, remembered those who had fought and fallen at Vimy Ridge one hundred years ago, with a remembrance service.

Held at the Quill Lake Community Hall, emcee Brian Turner opened with a warm welcome before the colour party entered led by piper Keith Hagan. The last post rang out after the playing of O Canada and silence fell. The reveille played before the colour party, with quiet dignity deposited the colours.

Robert Govan and Keith Graham escorted by James Plaksy laid a wreath below the image of Vimy as the role of honour was read out loud. Margaret Odelein then followed with a prayer.

“Every Canadian knows Vimy,” said Lane Gray in his presentation, who went on to talk about the history and what the victory meant to Canada and Canadians alike.

Gray explained that from 1867 to 1914 Canada, as part of the commonwealth, had been under the shadow of the British Empire, Vimy Ridge marked Canada as a single entity, a country coming of age.

Leaf Closson read a poem before the colour party retrieved the colours and in closing, God Saved the Queen was played.

Once the colour party had retired Brian Turner invited all those who attended for lunch, and to browse the impressive displays of WW1 and WW2 memorabilia.