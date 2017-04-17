Second annual Garden Expo sells out

By Charlene Wirtz

The second annual Garden Expo happened at the Kelvington Golf Club again this year, with some interesting speakers and topics.

The clubhouse was full to capacity with gardening enthusiasts, including the presenters and volunteers, all there to learn a little more about successful gardening.

The first presentation was on fruit trees, given by Will Stafford from Prince Albert. Following the coffee break, Debbie O’Neil of Kelvington spoke about putting together artistic pot arrangements.

Lunch included homemade soups and sandwiches, with plenty of pickles and cookies to round things out.

The day continued with Les Mennie from Warman on landscaping then after the coffee break, Frank Woloschuk of Yorkton, gave tips on trees and shrubs and perennials, both planting and growing.

A silent auction of garden-related tools and decorations was also part of the event.

The event is coming back next year and is sure to be just as interesting as previous years.