Lions Gun and Hobby Show attracts province-wide

by · April 8, 2017

The annual Wadena District Lions Gun and Hobby show has attracted not only local exhibitors but many from around the province.

According to organizer Bernie Rutko, they have over 80 tables with exhibitors coming from as far as Moose Jaw for the day. There’s an excellent variety of collectibles, jewellery, Serendipity Dolls, and beauty products, as well as homemade baking and goodies. This is only one of 16 shows in the province annually.

The show is open until 5 p.m. at the Wadena Community Legion Hall on Main Street.

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

