Protests lined up for libraries

A province-wide effort to protest recent cuts to library funding is taking place Friday, April 7 at noon. Library supporters are being asked to Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) at their MLA’s office or local library, including Wadena.

The funding was cut nearly in half by the province during its recent budget announcement, which has been met with outcry, along with the elimination of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, the only public transportation that links rural residents to essential services only located in larger urban centres.