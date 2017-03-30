Legion literary, poster contestants receive kudos

By Andy Labdon Wadena Elementary and Composite School students received kudos last week for their successful entries in District, Zone and Provincial placings in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Literary and Poster Contest. WES student Maddison Rorquist placed second in the Zone for her coloured poster and Ashley Burghardt placed third at the District level for her poem. WCS student Cierra Andreas placed second at the Zone level for her poem and Nathan Pomedli received first in Districts and second at Provincials for his poem. Presenting the prizes are Senator Pamela Wallin, left, and Thelma Holmstrom, both members of the Royal Canadian Legion – Wadena Branch No. 62.
Follow:
Online
Welcome to a sampling of our published articles. They may be abridged and the photos may vary from those in the print edition.
On Twitter
Search by entering a keyword
Article Archive
Complaints Department
House Cat Stalks Deer
More
Contact Wadena News
SEND EMAIL
CLICK HERE TO WRITE TO US. However, if your message is time-sensitive, please don't trust email. No reply from us within one business day means it hasn't been received.
WHEN YOU SUBSCRIBE
You can receive the print edition of Wadena News via Canada Post, or the electronic edition in your email. It is mailed every Monday (except statutory and other holidays) and contains local news and sports • feature articles • events coverage • school, town and municipal reports • correspondent news • regular columns • obituaries • classified and display ads • a business directory • the historical Looking Back page, a reader favourite • a Canadian crossword • and more.