Legion literary, poster contestants receive kudos

By Andy Labdon Wadena Elementary and Composite School students received kudos last week for their successful entries in District, Zone and Provincial placings in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Literary and Poster Contest. WES student Maddison Rorquist placed second in the Zone for her coloured poster and Ashley Burghardt placed third at the District level for her poem. WCS student Cierra Andreas placed second at the Zone level for her poem and Nathan Pomedli received first in Districts and second at Provincials for his poem. Presenting the prizes are Senator Pamela Wallin, left, and Thelma Holmstrom, both members of the Royal Canadian Legion – Wadena Branch No. 62.

