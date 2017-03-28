Karate clubs earn hardware

The Saskatchewan Karate Association along with Martensville Karate Club hosted the 2017 SKA Provincial Spring Karate Tournament on March 18.
Participating were members of the Rose Valley and Kuroki Karate Clubs with some excellent results in both kumite and kata categories as follows:
Kumite:
Male 10 & Under Novice, Silver, Aron Cudel, Kuroki.
Male 11–13 Novice, Silver, Jonathan Tokar, Rose Valley.
Male 14–17 Advanced, Bronze, Dallin Yobb, Rose Valley.
Kata: Male 10 & Under Novice, Gold, Aron Cudel, Kuroki.
Male 11–13 Novice, Gold, Jonathan Tokar, Rose Valley.
Male 11–13 Intermediate, Bronze, Liam Kielbiski, Rose Valley.
Male 14–17 Advanced Silver, Dallin Yobb, Rose Valley.
Adult Female Intermediate, Gold, Laura Volman, Rose Valley.
Adult Female Black Belt, Silver, Shelley Fitch, Rose Valley.