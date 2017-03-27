Talents showcased at skate club’s finale

By Charlene Wirtz The progress of the town’s skaters was evident during Wadena Skating Club’s annual carnival held on March 17. Appropriately the theme was St. Patrick’s Day Parade with plenty of green and a few leprechauns.

The carnival started with the opening ceremonies to Paint the Town Green with all skaters coming onto the ice and lining up for the crowd.

The skating then started with the youngest CanSkate group, consisting of Lexi Andreas, Drew Holowaty, Blakely Turnbull, Emry Yablonski, Taitum Anderson and Gavin Johnson, performing “Have You Ever Seen A Leprechaun,” helped along by assistant instructors Bronwyn Parish and Melissa Fielding. While the girls skated around looking for leprechauns, the boys – as leprechauns – came out of the penalty box to join them.

Next was StarSkate group, Bronwyn Parish, Azlyn Ekstrom, and Allie Hannah, performing the ice dance “Canasta Tango” with instructor Layne Sanderson. Following that, Bronwyn Parish, Azlyn Ekstrom, Allie Hannah, Tira Schafer and Melissa Fielding performed the ice dance “Dutch Waltz.”

Emily Moulding performed a solo to “A Friend Like Me.” while the next CanSkate group of Tess Haskey, Arihanna Turnbull and Pierce MacLeod followed, performing “Hit The Road Jack.”

Melissa Fielding performed her solo, “My Irish Molly O,” which included a jump she has been working hard to perfect.

Tira Schafer then performed a solo to “The Rising Of The Moon.” The CanSkate Level 1 and 2 group followed with Blakely Turnbull, Aleah Thiesen, Lilja Sobchyshyn, Drew Holowaty and Nicholas Moulding skating to “My Big Big Friend.”

Allie Hanna performed her StarSkate Level 1 solo to “King of the Fairies” and Bronwyn Parish skated to “Touch of the Sky.”

CanSkaters Emily Moulding, Avaunna Gutek, Rayna Maleschuk and Logan Christianson performed to “Rotten to the Core,” from the movie “Descendents.”

Azlyn Ekstrom then performed her solo to “Raggle Taggle Gypsy” followed by the StarSkate trio of Allie Hannah, Melissa Fielding and Tira Shafer skated to Lanigan Ball.

CanSkate Chipmunks and Chipettes Nicholas Moulding, Reid Yablonski, Jayden Johnson, Dalanna Schafer, Adalyn Eliason and Mikeilah Magnaye proved to be “Trouble” originally recorded by the Chipmunks. Logan Christianson, new to the club this year, then performed a solo to “Always Believe in Me.”

The final four numbers were “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” with Bronwyn Parish, Azlyn Ekstrom, Allie Hannah, Tira Shafer and Melissa Fielding; Avaunna Gutek’s “A Pirate Song” solo; a duet with Azlyn Ekstrom and Bronwyn Parish to “I’ll Tell Me Ma,” and “Get Back Up Again” from the movie “Trolls” with Sydney Moulding, Arihanna Turnbull, Adalyn Eliason, Mikeilah Magnaye, Dalanna Schafer and Reid Yablonski.

The closing ceremonies had all skaters coming onto the ice again to “Rolling Home to Ireland” for a final display of their skills.

The Wadena Skating Club offers the CanSkate and StarSkate programs, affiliated with SkateCanada. CanSkate, the learning program, has six levels leading up to spins and simple jumps. StarSkate continues on to competitive elements such as jumps and spins, up to axels and double jumps, then proceeding to medal levels.

CanSkate levels were taught this year by Wendy Moulding and StarSkate levels by Layne Sanderson. StarSkate program assistants this year were Bronwyn Parish, Melissa Fielding, Azlyn Ekstrom and Allie Hannah.

Well done everyone!