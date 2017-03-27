LOCATED Wadena RCMP report missing person

Marlene Ukrainetz, 69, of Insinger was reported missing since 3:30 this morning, March 27. She is described as Caucasian female, approximately 5’4” tall, 190 lbs., with short light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Ukrainetz Auction jacket, light blue sweater, black pants and brown side boots with zippers on the sides. She is known to drive a black 2012 Nissan Rogue SUV; however, no licence number is available at this time.

Please contact your nearest police service or Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have information of her whereabouts.

Let’s #bringherhome.