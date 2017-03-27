LOCATED Wadena RCMP report missing person

by · March 27, 2017

Marlene Ukrainetz, 69, of Insinger was reported missing since 3:30 this morning, March 27. She is described as Caucasian female, approximately 5’4” tall, 190 lbs., with short light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Ukrainetz Auction jacket, light blue sweater, black pants and brown side boots with zippers on the sides. She is known to drive a black 2012 Nissan Rogue SUV; however, no licence number is available at this time.

Please contact your nearest police service or Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have information of her whereabouts.

Let’s #bringherhome.

Wadena News

306.338.2133.

You may also like...

Follow:

Online

Welcome to a sampling of our published articles. They may be abridged and the photos may vary from those in the print edition.

On Twitter

Article Archive

Complaints Department

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

House Cat Stalks Deer

More

SEND EMAIL

CLICK HERE TO WRITE TO US. However, if your message is time-sensitive, please don't trust email. No reply from us within one business day means it hasn't been received.

WHEN YOU SUBSCRIBE

You can receive the print edition of Wadena News via Canada Post, or the electronic edition in your email. It is mailed every Monday (except statutory and other holidays) and contains local news and sports • feature articles • events coverage • school, town and municipal reports • correspondent news • regular columns • obituaries • classified and display ads • a business directory • the historical Looking Back page, a reader favourite • a Canadian crossword • and more.