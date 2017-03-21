High energy weekend for dance competition

By Charlene Wirtz

The Wadena School of Dance once again hosted the Dance Kraze competition for regional clubs on the weekend of March 11-12 at the Wadena Composite School.

Dancers from 16 clubs attended, with more than 400 participating in the group, solo, duet and trio categories. The adjudicated competition featured sessions for modern, ballet, hip hop, acro dance, jazz, tap, lyrical, and musical theatre.

Many towns were represented, with dance clubs from Annaheim, Englefeld, Invermay, Foam Lake, Quill Lake, Kelvington, Muenster, Watson, Spalding, Preeceville, Raymore, Rose Valley, Porcupine Plain, Middle Lake, and Mozart, as well as the host club Wadena.

Adjudicators this year were Jessica Collier of Rosetown, and Kelsey Stone of Saskatoon. Collier adjudicated ballet, acro, jazz, and lyrical, while Stone adjudicated modern, hip hop, tap, and musical theatre.

The sessions also featured short workshops, where the adjudicators helped the dancers find areas for improvement. Gold, silver and bronze level medals were awarded to participants.

There was stress, there was anxiety, anticipation and impatience, but the participants seemed to have a wonderful time, and gave enjoyable performances. Until next year, congratulations everyone!