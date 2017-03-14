Telemiracle 41 activities a hit with students

By Andy Labdon

Last week the students from Wadena Elementary participated in a number of activities to raise funds for Telemiracle 41. Activities included Twin Day, Western Day, Tacky Dress-Up Thursday, and a Diamond Dig. The week culminated in Telemiracle Tape and Pie the Teachers. Students could purchase a piece of tape in order to tape the school principal Miles Johnson to the gym wall. Also on offer for a dollar were pies to “pie” selected teachers. The week’s activities raised $2,000.

Just down the road the Wadena Composite School also raised $2068.75 from their Telemiracle activities. Add to these amounts the beef-on-bun that raised $3544.60, plus the raffle for the John Deere Gator, all saw a grand total of around $10,000 going toward the final provincial sum of more than $5 million.

In Kelvington, high school and Robert Melrose Elementary School students raised whopping $5,964.87 through a coin roll and other events; Rose Valley Kinettes provided a cake walk for Rose Valley School students and raised $184, while a carnival and barbecue at Invermay School raised $1,678.35.

With all of the events going on in our schools and communities, it looks like Telemiracle is in good hands for years to come.