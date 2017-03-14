Telemiracle 41 activities a hit with students

by · March 13, 2017

By Andy Labdon

Last week the students from Wadena Elementary participated in a number of activities to raise funds for Telemiracle 41. Activities included Twin Day, Western Day, Tacky Dress-Up Thursday, and a Diamond Dig. The week culminated in Telemiracle Tape and Pie the Teachers. Students could purchase a piece of tape in order to tape the school principal Miles Johnson to the gym wall. Also on offer for a dollar were pies to “pie” selected teachers.  The week’s activities raised $2,000.

Just down the road the Wadena Composite School also raised $2068.75 from their Telemiracle activities. Add to these amounts the beef-on-bun that raised $3544.60, plus the raffle for the John Deere Gator, all saw a grand total of around $10,000 going toward the final provincial sum of more than $5 million.

In Kelvington, high school and Robert Melrose Elementary School students raised whopping $5,964.87 through a coin roll and other events; Rose Valley Kinettes provided a cake walk for Rose Valley School students and raised $184, while a carnival and barbecue at Invermay School raised $1,678.35.

With all of the events going on in our schools and communities, it looks like Telemiracle is in good hands for years to come.

All correspondence regarding misprints or errors may be directed to Pixie Cat at the Wadena News.

