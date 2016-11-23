Communities honour in different ways.

The Kelvington Remembrance Day service was held at the Community Hall. Piper Candace Patrick led the entry of the Legion and the Colour Party.

Brenda Simon, the United Church minister, conducted the service, which included readings, hymns and the Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying.

Lighting the candles of thanksgiving, peace and hope were Kelsey Robinson, Rachel Selinger and Kristen Moltram, with a reading for each candle. John McRae’s poem In Flanders Fields was then read by Pipestone Army Cadet Amanda Brownlee.

The Honour Roll of Kelvington and area’s veterans was read by Lyall and Garth Elliott, which was followed by the Act of Remembrance: Last Post, played by Jack Lowndes, one minute of silence, and Reveille (also played by Lowndes).

Winners of the poetry and essay contests, sponsored by the Legion for Remembrance Day, read their entries. Karlee Kowalchuk, in Grade 9, read her poem, and Katrina Onyskiw, in Grade 7, read her letter essay. Both were moving and proved that generations following the great wars still remember and appreciate the sacrifices made by our country’s soldiers.

Reverend Simon delivered a message, based on Luke 22:47-51, about peace and letting go of vengeance.

The wreath-laying ceremony concluded the service, with the colour party removing the colours once all the wreaths were laid.

By Charlene Wirtz

RAMA

By Donna Pasloski

An outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in Rama on Nov. 11. Local residents, visitors and special guests gathered to offer prayers, honour veterans and hold a moment of silence.

Wreaths were laid in sacred memory of Adolph Yaworski, Joseph Hanishewski, Louis Swiderski and Dan Serhon.

The Golden Jets seniors’ centre hosted a hot lunch and program. Leonard Pasloski said grace followed by a welcome message by Mary Kowalyshyn.

“I am honoured to be taking part in this ceremony and thankful to the many residents attending this service today,” said Rama’s Mayor Darrell Dutchak.

He also recognized the brave acts of residents Dianne and Lorne Matsalla and Phillip and Geraldine Shewchuk, who were recently awarded bravery medals at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Phillip Shewchuk replied on behalf of the group.

A documentary called Freedom Had A Price was watched at the end of the program.

“Remembrance is acknowledging that a life was lived.” -Nina Stankovitch

MARGO

By Cindy Lmbert

The village of Margo held it’s annual Remembrance Day service in the hall on Nov. 11. Approximately 60 people were in attendance for the service, which was followed by a noon lunch.

Lorne Melsted and Pastor Karl Kienle conducted the service. Laying wreaths were George Dawe, on behalf of the Government of Canada and the Queen; Judy Engele, Royal Canadian Legion; Stella Tomyn, local Legion members; Elaine Melsted, Ladies Auxiliary; Warrant Officer Daniel Melsted, member of the 64th Battery, 10th Field Regiment, 38 Brigade; and Bryan Myers, R.M. of Sasman #336.

The Margo Community Recreation Board also held their annual Remembrance Day supper. It was a delicious supper attended by over 200 people.

QUILL LAKE

By Ellie Farkas

The Royal Canadian Legion Quill Lake Branch No. 37 hosted its Remembrance Day service, with Comrade Linda Ingram acting as emcee.

Opening prayer was provided by Comrade Margaret Odelein, followed by the hymn, Amazing Grace, and the president’s message provided by Comrade Lane Gray.

Leaf Closson read the Legion poem and the poppy message was given Comrade Bill Norris.

A wonderful wartime medley was sung by the Quill Lake Community Choir.

The main message was delivered by Comrade Margaret Odelein prior to the closing hymn, Peace Prayer, the Lord’s Prayer and the conclusion of the service.

Supper was served at 5 for all of those who stayed and visited in the Legion Room after the service. Much appreciation to Lynn MacGillivray, Sharon Sametts and their helpers who did such a great job of feeding the crowd.

We are so proud of our veteran World War II comrades. Four generations of Comrade Bob Govan’s family spent the day with him and Comrade Keith Graham had family members spend the day with him too.

Remembrance Day Tribute

By Jamie Walter Engele

Poppies

ROSE VALLEY

By Ragnar Staf

The Rose Valley School held a Remembrance Day service in the school gymnasium on Nov. 10 for the school and public. The service was led by Pastor Bill Dyck.

On Nov. 11, Rose Valley Community Spirit Manor held a service organized by program director Linda Scott and assisted by her husband Rick. The service was led by Pastor Bill Dyck with Bob Walker on violin and Sheila Hansen on the piano supplying the music.

Adolph Halvorson, age 95, the only World War II veteran left in Rose Valley, laid the wreath for the veterans. Alice Hanson laid the wreath in remembrance of her two brothers: Vernon Grice, wounded in WWII, and Melville James Grice, killed in WWII, as well as for Melville Conrad Grice who was killed in action in World War I. In remembrance of her brothers, Marjorie Irvine laid a wreath for Clarence Clarke, Douglas Clarke, Raymond Clarke and husband-to-be James Irvine and future brother-in-law Earl Smith. Every member of Marjorie’s family served overseas or in Canada. Jean Reed from Tisdale laid a cross in remembrance of her husband Jim.

Raymond Rustad spoke on behalf of his family members Uncle Alvin Rustad, age 20, killed In action in WWII and the Collins and Tweidt families, who also served in WWII.

Sharon Wheeler spoke on behalf of her father-in-law Dan Quaal and the Wheeler family and Judy Wennerbom spoke on behalf of her family, the Rohnes and her grandfather, Elio Wennerbom.

Terry Quaal recited In Flanders Field.

It was a very touching service with people into their 90s participating in the service.

Everyone enjoyed coffee and a poppy-decorated cake, visiting and picture taking to conclude a very touching afternoon.